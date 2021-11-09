GBP/USD
Cable is consolidating under the pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3580 (38.2% of 1.3833/1.3424) which capped Monday’s 0.63%advance.
Pound regained ground after a strong fall last week, sparked by BoE surprise decision to stay on hold, despite many were expecting the first rate hike after a pandemic.
Fresh strength was sparked by Monday’s hawkish comments from Governor Bailey who said BoE will act on interest rates if inflation risks grow further.
Monday’s rebound formed a reversal pattern on the daily chart, which still looks for confirmation on a firm break above 1.3580 pivots.
This would open the way for recovery extension towards 1.3621/28 (daily cloud base/50% retracement/10DMA) and unmask a lower top at 1.3692 (also converged 20/55DMA’s). Daily structure slightly improved on the latest rally, although studies are still in a bearish setup that requires caution.
Repeated daily close below 1.3580 would be an initial warning, however, return below 1.3520 (broken Fibo 23.6%) would confirm recovery stall and bring bears fully to play.
BoE policymakers are due to speak later today and markets will focus on their remarks for fresh signals.
Res: 1.3580; 1.3628; 1.3677; 1.3692.
Sup: 1.3547; 1.3520; 1.3500; 1.3450.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3743
- R2 1.3661
- R1 1.3613
- PP 1.3532
-
- S1 1.3483
- S2 1.3402
- S3 1.3354
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
