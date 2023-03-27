GBP/USD
Cable regained traction after 0.5% drop last Friday, pushing the price into the upper part of prolonged consolidation range, which extends into sixth straight day.
Friday’s pullback was again contained by strong supports at 1.2200 zone (broken Fibo 61.8% of 1.2447/1.1802, reinforced by rising 10DMA), keeping overall bullish structure intact.
Several dips below 1.2200 handle, seen last week, failed to register close below, adding to the significance of this support.
However, near-term action is expected to remain in sideways mode while holding within the range boundaries, but with slight bullish bias, as long as holding above 1.2200 zone and daily indicators are in bullish configuration.
Firm break of pivotal barriers at 1.2295/1.2343 (Fibo 76.4% / Mar 23 spike high/range top) is needed to signal bullish continuation and expose targets at 1.2402/47 (Feb 2 lower top / 2023 high of Jan 23).
Caution on loss of 1.2200 pivot, which would dent larger bulls and risk deeper fall.
Res: 1.2295; 1.2343; 1.2402; 1.2447.
Sup: 1.2200; 1.2166; 1.2151; 1.2099.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2388
- R2 1.234
- R1 1.2287
- PP 1.2239
-
- S1 1.2185
- S2 1.2137
- S3 1.2083
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 after German IFO
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range slightly above 1.0750. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, helping the Euro stay resilient against the US Dollar in the European session.
GBP/USD regains 1.2250, Bailey speech eyed
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2250, staging a tepid comeback in the European session. A broadly subdued US Dollar is lending support to the pair amid an improved market mood on ebbing global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus.
Gold extends slide to $1,950 as US yields rebound
Gold price has extended its daily slide to the $1,950 area in the European session. Amid easing fears over a global banking crisis, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds toward 3.5% on Monday, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%.
Calm, so far
It's been comparatively calm in markets to start the week as Investors better understand the problems facing American banks today are not remotely similar to the subprime mortgage crisis.