GBPUSD was trading at its lowest point in over 20 years on Wednesday, as markets reacted to the latest FOMC rate decision.
Despite some calling for a 1% hike, the Fed opted to increase rates by 75 basis points, as it continues its battle with rising consumer prices in the United States.
Ahead of the decision, market speculation had led to the greenback gaining versus several G-7 currencies, including USDJPY.
EURUSD also fell to a fresh 20-year low, with GBPUSD trading at its weakest point in over two decades.
As of writing this, XAUUAS was trading at a 2-year low.
U.S. President Biden responds to Putin’s Nuclear threats
U.S. President Joe Biden today reposended to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as Russia prepared to mobilize 300,000 troops.
In a televised address, Putin stated that, “We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience”.
The Russian leader was also quoted as saying, “ (The west) wants to destroy our country”.
Responding to this, Biden was quoted as saying, “No matter what else is happening in the world, the United States is ready to pursue critical arms control measures. A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”.
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9850 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9850 in the early American session, erasing its daily gains on the way. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell helps the dollar find demand and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
The negative shift seen in risk sentiment provided a boost to the greenback in the early American session and dragged GBP/USD back below 1.1300. Earlier in the day, the Bank of England announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 bps as expected.
Gold falls toward $1,670 amid rising US yields
Gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,670 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 4% on the day near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
USD/JPY recovers above 142.00, stays deep in red
USD/JPY managed to erase a portion of its daily gains and climbed above 142.00 after having dropped to a fresh two-week low below 141.00 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair is still down more than 1% on the day following Japan's intervention in the FX market.
Costco Earnings Preview: Can COST stock stop the drop?
COST reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022. The indices are down at least 20%.