GBP/USD declined to the 1.2600 area in the European session on Thursday.

The US Dollar gathers strength following Wednesday's choppy action.

The 200-day SMA aligns as key support at 1.2590.

GBP/USD came under bearish pressure and fell slightly below 1.2600 in the European session on Thursday. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as key technical support at 1.2590.

The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength weighs on GBP/USD in the second half of the week. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that the US central bank was in no rush to cut rates amid sticky inflation data and argued that it might be appropriate to hold the restrictive stance for longer than previously thought to help inflation return to the 2% target on a sustainable trajectory.

Meanwhile, the cautious market mood allows the USD to preserve its strength early Thursday as US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the final revision to the fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product growth reading. The US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which is forecast to edge higher to 215K from 210K in the previous week. A print below the market expectation could support the USD with the immediate reaction.

Bond and stock markets in the US and the UK will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Easter holiday. Hence, the market volatility could heighten toward the end of the European session, with investors adjusting their positions on the last trading day of the first quarter.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

In case GBP/USD closes the day below the 200-day SMA at 1.2590 and starts using this level as resistance, technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.2550 (beginning point of the latest uptrend) and 1.2500 (static level) could be set as next bearish targets.

On the upside, GBP/USD could stage a recovery if it manages to stabilize above 1.2590/1.2600 (200-day SMA, psychological level). 1.2640 (100-day SMA) and 1.2670-1.2680 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, 50-day SMA) could be seen as next hurdles.