GBP/USD recovered above 1.2550 after suffering large losses on Wednesday.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias stays intact.

The pair could face strong resistance at 1.2590.

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and touched its lowest level in two months at 1.2520 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. The pair stays in positive territory above 1.2550 early Thursday but the technical outlook doesn't yet point to a build up of recovery momentum.

The US Dollar (USD) outperformed its rivals in the second half of the day as investors reacted to the US inflation data for March, triggering a sharp decline in GBP/USD.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.75% 0.51% 0.55% 0.69% 0.99% 0.26% 1.10% EUR -0.77% -0.25% -0.22% -0.07% 0.22% -0.50% 0.35% GBP -0.55% 0.21% 0.01% 0.15% 0.45% -0.28% 0.56% CAD -0.56% 0.21% -0.04% 0.15% 0.45% -0.28% 0.55% AUD -0.70% 0.07% -0.18% -0.15% 0.31% -0.43% 0.39% JPY -1.00% -0.22% -0.47% -0.43% -0.33% -0.72% 0.14% NZD -0.28% 0.46% 0.23% 0.27% 0.41% 0.71% 0.81% CHF -1.15% -0.36% -0.61% -0.57% -0.40% -0.14% -0.87% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.5%, at a stronger pace than the 3.2% increase recorded in February and the market expectation of 3.4%. Additionally, the core CPI inflation held steady at 3.8% on a yearly basis.

The probability of the Federal Reserve opting for another policy hold in June jumped above 80% after this data from 40% earlier in the day, the CME FedWatch Tool showed. In turn, the USD Index, which tracks the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, advanced to a new 2024-high above 105.00.

Later in the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Producer Price Index data for March will be featured in the US economic docket. These data are unlikely to change investors' mind about a further delay in the Fed policy pivot. Nevertheless, a soft producer inflation reading, coupled with a significant increase in the Initial Jobless Claims, could limit the USD's upside with the immediate reaction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 despite edging higher in the European session, suggesting that the latest recovery attempt is a technical correction rather than the beginning of a reversal. Additionally, GBP/USD closed well below the 200-day Simple Moving Average after holding above this level in the previous five trading days.

On the downside, interim support seems to have formed at 1.2530 before 1.2500 (static level) and 1.2450 (static level from November). 1.2590 (200-day SMA) aligns as strong resistance before 1.2650 (50-day SMA, 100-day SMA).