GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2600 to stage a rebound

GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory below 1.2600 on Friday.

The near-term technical outlook points to oversold conditions.

Bank of England left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% as expected.

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure on Thursday and lost more than 1% on a daily basis for the first time since October. The pair continues to push lower on Friday and was last seen losing more than 0.5% below 1.2600.

The Bank of England maintained the bank rate at 5.25% as widely anticipated. The policy statement revealed that eight policymakers voted in favor of a hold, while one policymaker wanted to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points. The BoE refrained from offering any clues regarding the timing of the policy pivot.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that they don't need to wait for inflation to drop to 2% before cutting rates. He added that markets can anticipate more than one interest rate cut this year and reiterated that he is increasingly confident inflation is heading towards the target.

In the meantime, the US data showed on Thursday that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at a health pace in early March, with the preliminary S&P Global Composite PMI coming in at 52.2 The details of the survey pointed to stronger input inflation and helped the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.56% 1.11% 0.15% 0.60% 1.71% 1.28% 1.87% EUR -0.58% 0.53% -0.45% 0.02% 1.11% 0.71% 1.29% GBP -1.12% -0.55% -0.96% -0.52% 0.61% 0.18% 0.76% CAD -0.14% 0.42% 0.95% 0.45% 1.56% 1.13% 1.72% AUD -0.60% -0.03% 0.51% -0.45% 1.11% 0.68% 1.30% JPY -1.74% -1.17% -0.55% -1.59% -1.13% -0.44% 0.15% NZD -1.31% -0.73% -0.18% -1.14% -0.69% 0.43% 0.58% CHF -1.90% -1.33% -0.76% -1.75% -1.29% -0.16% -0.58% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The US economic docket will not offer any high-impact data releases ahead of the weekend. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks at the Fed Listens event.

It's worth noting that the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up about 0.8% on the day and US stock index futures trade modestly higher. If risk flows start to dominate the action in the second half of the day, the USD could struggle to gather further strength and help GBP/USD find a foothold.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 30 on Friday, pointing to oversold conditions.

The pair was last seen trading below 1.2600, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average is located. In case the pair recovers above this level and stabilizes there, sellers could be discouraged. In this scenario, the pair could extend its correction toward 1.2670-1.2680 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart).

On the downside, 1.2550 (beginning point of the uptrend) aligns as important support before 1.2500 (psychological level).

(This story was corrected on March 22 at 10:07 GMT to say that eight policymakers voted for a hold, not seven.)