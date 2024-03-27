GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped below 1.2650 on Wednesday.

The 200-day SMA aligns as strong support near 1.2600.

Technical sellers could refrain from committing to an extended slide in the absence of fundamental drivers.

GBP/USD climbed toward 1.2670 on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day. The pair trades below 1.2650 in the European session on Wednesday. Although the technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum, sellers could refrain from committing to an extended slide below 1.2600, unless it's driven by a fundamental development.

The US Dollar held resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day on Tuesday, supported by the cautious mood and Durable Goods Orders data for February, which came in slightly higher than forecast.

Early Wednesday, the UK's FTSE 100 Index trades modestly lower, while US stock index futures rise between 0.3% and 0.4%. In case major equity indexes in the US open higher and gather bullish momentum, the USD could have a hard time finding demand as a safe-haven.

The US economic calendar will not offer any data releases that could potentially influence the USD's valuation and drive the pair's action. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller, who argued back in late February that the Fed was in no rush to cut the policy rate, is scheduled to speak in the American session.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as strong support near 1.2600. In case the pair falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, an extended slide toward 1.2550 (beginning point of the latest uptrend) and 1.2500 (psychological level, static level) could be seen.

On the upside, first resistance is located at 1.2640 (100-day SMA) before 1.2670-1.2680 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, 50-day SMA) and 1.2710 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).