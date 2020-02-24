GBP/USD Forecast: Coronavirus, Brexit, and confluence rejection all point lower

- GBP/USD has been on the back foot as coronavirus concerns benefit the dollar.
- Brexit speculation is set to move the pound ahead of official talks.
- Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.
No one is immune from coronavirus impact – even in countries with low exposure to the disease. GBP/USD has succumbed to US dollar pressure as gloomy headlines are weighing on the market mood. The safe-haven greenback is on the rise, shrugging off low bond yields.
The Chinese province of Hubei remains the epicenter of the disease and reports about removing travel restrictions proved premature. Nevertheless, the world's attention is moving to other countries. Italy has confirmed the four deaths and around 50,000 people are under lockdown in the north of the country. Several public events have been called off.
South Korea continues reporting new cases, mostly surrounding a closed religious sect, making the identification more complicated. Two cities have been designated as "special care zones." Samsung, one of the world's largest firms, shut down operations in one factory in the country.
In Italy, around 50,000 people are under lockdown and the death toll has risen to four. Events in the north of the country have been canceled. A serious outbreak closer to the UK also has a negative impact on the pound.
The US dollar is enjoying safe-haven flows due to the concerning headlines while ignoring lower bond yields, which previously made the greenback less attractive. Benchmark ten-year Treasuries have dipped below 1.40%, the lowest since 2016.
Brexit talks getting close
The EU and the UK are set to kick off formal negotiations on post-Brexit relations next week. Both sides have been exchanging heated rhetoric ahead of the talks and markets have learned to shrug off this posturing, expecting a deal to be struck behind closed doors, once the media is out o the way. However, as we get closer to the starting line, sterling may become more sensitive.
The most recent stark comments came from France. Amélie de Montchalin, the French Europe minister, has said she will not sign up for a bad trade just to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deadline. Britain's large neighbor to the south has tended to be the toughest.
Pound/dollar bulls have plenty to worry about.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Cable's recovery attempt has been rejected at 1.2980, which provided support in January and is also the confluence of the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. Momentum remains to the downside while the Relative Strength Index is above 30 – outside oversold conditions.
Bears are in control.
The round level of 1.29 is the next level to watch and is followed by 1.2875 and 1.2850 – the 2020 trough.
Resistance awaits at 1.2940, a swing low from early this month, followed by 1.2980 mentioned earlier. Next, 1.30 and 1.3060 await it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid upbeat IFO data, coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850 as the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1. Coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions
Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark
Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.