GBP/USD
The GBP/USD currency exchange rate has been trading between the 1.3700 and 1.3750 levels since the US CPI surge. Most recently, on Friday the rate was approached by the 50-hour simple moving average. Meanwhile, the pair almost in all cases ignored the support of the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3709.
If the currency exchange rate starts a surge, it would have to pass the 1.3750 mark, before aiming at the 1.3800 mark. Above the 1.3800 level, the weekly R3 simple pivot point could act as resistance at 1.3820.
However, a potential decline of the Pound against the US Dollar would have to pass below the 50-hour simple moving average, the weekly R2 simple pivot point and the 1.3700 mark. A move below 1.3700 would leave the pair with no support as low as the 100-hour simple moving average near 1.3650 and the weekly R1 simple moving average at 1.3652.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1450 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum in the early American session and continues trade around 1.1450. The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that Retail Sales in December fell by 1.9%, missing the market expectation of a no-change by a wide margin.
GBP/USD trades near 1.3700 as dollar ignores weak sales report
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 1.3700. After the data from the US revealed that Retail Sales plunged by 1.9% in December, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals with the US Dollar Index staying flat on the day slightly below 95.00.
Gold fluctuates in daily range above $1,820 after US data
Gold declined to $1,820 during the European trading hours but managed to edge higher toward $1,830 in the early American. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from 1.75% after the dismal US data, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Dogecoin price on track to hit new highs, rallying 16% with Tesla payments going live
Tesla announced that it accepts Dogecoin and cannot receive or detect any other cryptocurrency. Analysts have predicted an explosive rally in Dogecoin price, continuing the uptrend.
Why did TSLA stock fall 7% on Thursday?
Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980.