GBP/USD Analysis: gravitates towards 1.25

Pair's Outlook

As was anticipated, the GBP/USD pair was able to reach the 20-day SMA on Thursday, however, was unable to maintain trade at its level, ultimately retreating and closing with a 28-pip rally. The Sterling is likely to post more gains, as that would reconfirm the Cable's current consolidation trend today. The 1.2550 level is expected to be the ceiling, assuming the 20-day SMA will be overcome. Technical indicators, on the other hand, are unable to confirm the possibility of the positive outcome, as they are giving mixed signals. Another leg down is possible, but with the 1.2460/40 area, a strong psychological support, remaining intact.