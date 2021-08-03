The GBP/NZD is bearish and sellers are taking over. The angle of a drop and retracement is diverging, hinting at a bearish move.
I am already short and have protected more than 350 pips. You can clearly see my shorting levels and the price is following. For the downside continuation, we need to see the market breaking below 1.9787. Targets are 1.9638 and 1.9384. In the case markets gets higher I will sell again (no brainer trade) 2.022 zone.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
