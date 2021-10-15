The FTSE100 has managed to extend its upward move and after closing higher the last 6 sessions has reached the highest level since January 2020 as it trades around 7200 points. The UK index is up almost 3% since the beginning of October and despite recent supply issues, labour shortages and rising fuel prices, was able to break through previous highs and today reach the highest level in 20 months. While this is an encouraging sign for the UK economy, it remains to be seen if the index will be able to hold onto those gains or if it will pull back once again as the growing inflation concerns along with uncertainty about monetary policy could impact investors confidence moving forward.
Bitcoin tests $60,000 after SEC statement
Bitcoin rallied overnight and tested the $60,000 level for the first time since mid-April 2021 with the most famous cryptocurrency now at less than 10% from it’s all time high. While Bitcoin along with many other currencies has been trading higher lately, the recent move was sparked by news indicating that the US financial regulator (SEC) would not oppose or block applications for exchange-traded funds that would invest primarily in Bitcoin futures. This is a key development for the crypto space as it would allow many investors who were on the fence to enter the market in more traditional ways, thus reassuring them about previously associated risks such as lack of regulations and the possibility of having their wallet hacked. While this is another step on the road to normalization of crypto currencies in the US, it could have cascading effects as other governments begin to follow and integrate them, which could in turn lead to an even bigger increase in demand.
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 as the dollar rebounds with yields
EUR/USD is trading near 1.1600, off the highs amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk-on mood continues to underpin the pair, as the ECB policymaker Wunsch dismisses inflation concerns. Critical US Retail Sales data awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters
The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair retreated after touching 1.3700 since September 28 in Thursday's US session. Investors digested higher inflation data and a drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims.
XAU/USD slides to $1,780 area amid a solid rebound in US bond yields
Having failed to conquer the $1,800 mark on Thursday, gold is witnessing some selling pressure on the last day of the week and looks to snap a three-day winning streak that lifted the price to a fresh monthly high.
Bitcoin crosses $60,000 as BTC bulls target $78,000 next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC might post further gains.
US Sept Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to decline modestly following August's rebound. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation.