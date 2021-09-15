The FTSE 100 was trading lower in today’s session, as it was reported that inflation rates in the UK rose in August.
Consumer prices in Britain rose to their highest levels in 9-years, with figures from the Office for National Statistics showing a 3.2% surge (YoY).
This was the biggest annual rise in inflation since March 2012 and an increase from the Bank of England’s 2.0% target, which was recorded in July.
Despite this, the BOE maintains its expectation for rates to average out at 2% early in 2022, despite warning that inflation could climb to as high as 4% by the end of this year.
It is believed that the short-term rise would come due to bottle-necks caused by not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but also Brexit.
London’s FTSE 100 closed 0.25% today.
U.S. indices higher despite weak manufacturing figures
The Dow Jones and the benchmark S&P 500 were trading higher on Tuesday, as it was revealed that U.S. factory production had slowed.
Figures from the Federal Reserve showed that manufacturing output in the United States only increased by 0.2% last month, versus the 0.4% expected.
This comes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which many believe was the main reason for the slowdown, as several factories were forced to shut, in response to the storms.
Despite the short-term decline, it was shown that factory production is 1.0% above its pre-pandemic level, which is likely due to the manufacturers capitalising on pent up demand from earlier this year.
As a result, the blue-chip Dow Jones was trading 0.72% higher, with the S&P 500 also up.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1800 amid an improved market mood
EUR/USD extends its fall, after fading an earlier spike to the 1.1830’s. Market sentiment improves, the greenback remains weak. ECB's Lane: Current policy instruments are working.
GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, remains unable to break 1.3900
GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850. US Dollar mixed across the board, finds support from rebound in US yields. UK: PM Johnson changes members of his Cabinet.
XAU/USD shows weakness, unable to hold above $1,800
US data keeps US Treasury yields off lows, helping the greenback. DXY keeps moving sideways, looking at next week’s FOMC meeting. XAU/USD short-term outlook back to neutral after failing to hold above $1,800.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.