Stocks have been unable to summon up much festive cheer, but at least the FTSE 100 is heading off to Christmas with a better year behind it than some of its peers.
FTSE 100 edges up in shortened session
“Unless US markets can stage something of a late save this afternoon, it is going to be a rather sour end to the year for stocks. In such a tough year for stocks, it is an achievement for the FTSE 100 to finish for Christmas more or less flat for the year so far, while others have suffered much more. But with the global economy staring a recession in the face there is unlikely to be too much optimism heading into the new year.”
Dollar’s run has ended for now
Despite expectations of more rate rises in the US, the dollar seems to have lost its sparkle. 2022 was the greenback’s year, but the Fed has dialed back the hawkish rhetoric, leaving the US currency looking more vulnerable to further declines, even if the US economy avoids the hard landing so many fear.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small gains above 1.0600 after US data Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.0600 on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation declined to 4.7% in November and New Home Sales increased by 5.8%. These data, however, failed to trigger a reaction.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range near 1.2050
GBP/USD has struggled to make a decisive move in either direction after the US data and stayed within its daily range at around 1.2050. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.7% on a yearly basis in November.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 as US yields edge higher
Gold price retreated modestly after having tested $1,800 during the American trading hours. Following the PCE inflation and New Home Sales data from the US, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
FTX demands intervention from bankruptcy court over $440 million Robinhood shares
FTX, led by the current CEO, John Ray, is working with the bankruptcy court but not without facing any troubles. The latest in the mix is the ownership over the Robinhood shares tied to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The new data in the US today is GDP, the Chicago Fed and the usual initial jobless claims. Normally this array of fresh info would be interesting and market-moving, but the markets are only thinly populated these days and may brush off everything out of fear of no exit.