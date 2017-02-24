Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/RUB, Gold, Brent

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Being under pressure, the EUR/USD pair is moving upwards. Possibly, the correction may continue to reach 1.0640. At the moment, the price is expected to fall towards 1.0555 and then resume growing.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Being under pressure, the GBP/USD pair is moving upwards as well. Possibly, today the price may reach 1.2588 and then form another descending structure with the target at 1.2500. After that, the instrument may grow towards 1.2694.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Being under pressure, the USD/CHF pair is moving downwards. Possibly, the correction may continue to reach the target at 1.0026. right now, the price is expected to grow towards 1.0084 and then continue falling to reach the above-mentioned target.

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USD/JPY pair is trading close to the downside border of the consolidation range. Possibly, today the price may reach 112.35 and then start growing towards 113.83. After breaking the range to the upside, the instrument may continue moving upwards with the target at 115.30.

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Being under pressure, the AUD/USD pair is moving upwards. Possibly, the price may expand the range towards 0.7751. Later, in our opinion, the market may start falling with the target at 0.7500.

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After the market opening, the USD/RUB pair is expected to continue growing with the target at 61.00. The first target is at 58.73.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Being under pressure, Gold is moving upwards. Possibly, today the price may reach 1259 and then fall towards 1242. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1270.

BRENT

Brent rebounded from the upside border of the consolidation range. Possibly, today the price may fall to reach 55.30. Later, in our opinion, the market may grow towards 56.30 and then continue the current correction to reach 53.15.