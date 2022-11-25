EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.0410. With an escape upwards, a pathway for growth to 1.0445 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 1.0330 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1.0500.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2100. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 1.2170 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of decline to 1.1990 will open. Next, growth to 1.2200.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of growth to 139.00 and a correction to 138.40. Practically, the market has set the borders for a consolidation range. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 139.66 will become possible. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 137.66 will open.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range under 0.9440. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9490 will open. With an escape downwards, a decline to 0.9380 is not excluded.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.6750. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.6818 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 0.6700 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.6818.

Brent

Crude oil continues developing a consolidation range around 85.00. With an escape upwards, a pathway of correction to 89.50 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of decline to 81.18 is not excluded, followed by growth to 89.55.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 1752.30. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 1765.80 will open. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 1746.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 1775.00, from where the trend may continue to 1784.84.

S&P 500

The stock index has got support at 3997.7 and suggests considering extension of the structure of growth to 4063.0. After this level is reached, a decline to 3997.7 might follow, and then growth to 4090.4, falling to 3934.0, and then possibly - to 3777.7.