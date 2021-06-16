Key takeaways
- The Fed was more hawkish than anticipated and the Fed meeting most likely marked the first step of the Fed taking the foot off the gas.
- Fed is now signalling two rate hikes by end-2023 and that the FOMC members will continue discussing tapering at upcoming meetings.
- We have changed our Fed call now expecting the Fed to start actual tapering in Q4 21 and hike for the first time in H2 2022 (from January 2022 and Q1 23, respectively).
- FX: We think the message from FOMC and the likely path for US monetary policy support our call for a lower EUR/USD. We still forecast 1.15 in 12M.
- Fixed Income: Fed message adds more upside to UST yields. We believe that the risk is still tilted to the upside over the coming quarter and continue to see 10Y UST at 2.0% year-end. However, we should probably see an actual improvement in the labour market and a more firm discussion on tapering before we see a move to the 1.75-2.00% range
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD piercing the 1.2000 psychological threshold
EUR/USD defies bulls and trades around the 1.2000 figure after Fed Chair Powell explained the bank's upbeat projections. The Fed's dot-plot points to two rate hikes in 2023, contrary to none in the March decision.
GBP/USD: Bears keep controls on the way to 1.3935
GBP/USD remains pressured around six-week low, stays under the key 1.4010-4000 area. Further losses envisioned on support break, bearish MACD. 100-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of one-year-old rising trend line.
XAU/USD next critical support only at $1,822 after the Fed
Rate hikes are coming – perhaps only in 2023, but that is ahead of the Federal Reserve's previous projections of hiking borrowing costs only in 2024.
BTC tags key resistance, while ETH and XRP envision a 20% drop
BTC jumped 33% before reversing near the explicit resistance from $41,581-$44,023. ETH nears the lower trend line of a multi-week symmetrical triangle continuation pattern.
June FOMC meeting: Notable shift in the “dot plot”
As widely expected, the FOMC made no substantive policy changes at today's meeting. The Committee maintained its target range for the fed funds rate between 0.00% and 0.25%, and it kept its monthly pace of asset purchases unchanged.