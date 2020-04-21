EZ PMIs Preview: Expectations are digging the bottom, and EUR/USD may benefit

- Markit's preliminary PMIs are set to fall deeper into contraction territory.
- The ongoing impact of lockdowns and uncertainty about removing them are weighing on sentiment.
- EUR/USD may have already priced the downfall and traders may eye the EU Summit.
Any score below 50 represents contraction, below 40 already reflects a deep recession, and what do sub 30 scores represent? Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes have already fallen to multi-year or record lows due to the coronavirus crisis and are now projected to fall into deeper ground.
Back in March, manufacturing PMIs were only pointing to an ongoing downturn in the sector that had begun earlier. However, the data was skewed by a calculation quirk that counts delays to supplies as positive. That was a result of China's lockdowns and may have faded away. Surveys for the industrial sector are set to fall now.
Services sectors already reflected the falls as the shuttering of the economies forced shops, restaurants, flights and many other sectors to grind to a halt. The fall is not over as most European countries remain under various forms of lockdown.
Figures for France are set to extend their falls. The eurozone's second-largest economy extended its restrictions through mid-May. Economists forecast German statistics to be marginally better. That may stem from the country's baby steps to exit the lockdowns. Uncertainty remains high in the continent's largest economy.
Preliminary data for the whole of the eurozone carries the worst expectations. It is essential to note that March's PMIs in Spain and Italy were even worse those for Germany and France.
EUR/USD response
The common currency has already had its share of bad news and it seems that economists are getting used to horrible data. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat all projections and turned positive in April. While the Current Conditions component extended its free-fall, the fact that one figure exceeded estimates shows that pessimism may have run its course.
In the scenario that over-pessimism is the case this time as well, EUR/USD has room to rise if the data beats expectations.
Downbeat estimates do not prevent actual statistics to fall even lower as Italy's sub-20 figures have proved. In that case, EUR/USD may edge lower. Nevertheless, while the common currency could dip, investors are eyeing another event that day.
Leaders of the EU Will hold a video conference to try thrash out a response to COVID-19 – including a broader economic one That may keep EUR/USD from making big moves ahead of the event. Background talks produce a deal ahead of the conference, but that is highly unlikely given the differences. See the preview.
Conclusion
Markit's forward-looking PMIs provide an updated view of the coronavirus-stricken economies. The figures are expected to be extremely low, but is likely priced in and EUR/USD has room to rise or shrug off bad news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid coronavirus concerns
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.23 as UK coronavirus cases remain high and the government is criticized for its handling of the crisis. Inflation came dropped to 1.5% in March as expected.
EUR/USD clings to range amid falling oil, EU squabbling
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, in range. The crash of crude prices is weighing on markets and boosting the dollar. European COVID-19 figures are improving yet leaders disagree over economic support.
Forex Today: Crude crash continues, dollar holding gains, coronavirus developments eyed
The market remains damp and the US dollar is consolidating its gains after a risk-off day on Tuesday which saw markets tumbling as crashing crude prices remain in the spotlight.
WTI bears dominate below $11 as risk-off continues, EIA data eyed
Following a brief pullback during the Asian session, WTI sellers return to the desks as the black gold drops below $11, down over 18% on a day, as risk aversion regains momentum ahead of the European session on Wednesday.
WTI bears dominate below $11 as risk-off continues, EIA data eyed
Following a brief pullback during the Asian session, WTI sellers return to the desks as the black gold drops below $11, down over 18% on a day, as risk aversion regains momentum ahead of the European session on Wednesday.