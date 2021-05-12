The highly anticipated US CPI report for April came in well above expectations showing an increase of 0,9% for the Core reading compared to the expected 0,3% after headline inflation surprised to the upside in March at 2.6% y/y. The pick-up in inflation in March was mainly a result of higher fuel prices but investors generally ignored the data thanks to reassuring comments from the FOMC. Market reaction is a key issue this time since if the Fed was actually worried about inflation, higher readings could have obvious ramifications. However, as long as the Fed maintains its stance on the fact that such it’s transitory, inflation would probably need to be much higher above expectations (perhaps above 4%) to spook the markets and actually force the US central bank to potentially adjust its policies, a thing they have said would not take place for the time being. Any deviation from the narrative the FED has set up thus far could have bigger ramifications on stock markets, while investors continue to closely monitor the FED’s approach.
Oil prices remain under pressure as supply concerns grow
While the pipeline situation in the east coast of the US remains unresolved, oil prices have been under more pressure as supply concerns continue to rise as it is said that 20% of gas stations in Atlanta are already out of fuel. Despite this, authorities have asked citizens to avoid panic buying gasoline as they attempt to restore supply following the hacker attack last Friday which targeted one of the major pipelines in the country. The price of Brent has managed to extend the upward move and reach a high of $69,50 before pulling back slightly while US WTI crude prices rose over 2% and briefly reached the highest level in a week ($66,30) before retreating. The Canadian dollar, which is one of the most closely correlated currencies to Oil prices, is one of the best performers today as it trades higher against most other majors/emerging markets and safe-haven currencies with USDCAD reaching the lowest level in over 3 years.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening.
GBP/USD dips under 1.41 after US inflation beats estimates
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.41 after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%.
Gold: All eyes turn to inflation data for gold's next big move
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1830, unable to clear a minor resistance near $1836 despite a pause in the US dollar’s advance. That barrier appears to be the horizontal 50-SMA on the hourly sticks.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.