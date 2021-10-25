EUR/USD flirts with 1.1665 again bound by short-term SMAs [Video]

EURUSD has hardly gained ground above the 15-month low of 1.1523, although the recent weak bullish effort could see further extension above the 1.1665 strong resistance level. The RSI indicator is trying to improve above the neutral threshold of 50 and the MACD oscillator is moving above its trigger and zero lines.
If the favorable scenario comes to fruition, the 1.1665 barrier may be the first to attract interest. This is also close to the 40-day simple moving average (SMA), which is at 1.1690, and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 1.2348 to 1.1523 at 1.1715. A break of this level might send the price up to the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 1.1835, while a break of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1910 could spark some further buying interest.
If the bulls lose the battle and the price falls below the 1.1523 trough, immediate support could form around the barrier of 1.1450, which was last active in June 2020. Below that point, traders may look for support for 1.1365.
In the long-term, only a sustained move above the critical resistance level of 1.1665 and more specifically, a daily close above the 200-day SMA would break the negative trend.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD remains on the back foot in the early American session on Monday pressured by the renewed USD strength. Despite the disappointing Chicago Fed National Activity Index data, the US Dollar Index continues to advance toward 94.00.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD looks north, with eyes on $1814 and $1820
Gold price eyes a sustained move above $1800 amid USD weakness. Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of a critical week.
Crypto markets coil up for an explosive move
Bitcoin price correction seems to be holding above $60,000, but fear of an extended pullback persists. Ethereum price coils up between $3,900 and $4,200, preventing a retracement. Ripple price consolidates in a bullish pennant, suggesting a 26% ascent is likely.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.