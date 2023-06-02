All components contribute to inflation decline
In May, Eurozone inflation unexpectedly fell significantly to 6.1% y/y, from 7.0% y/y previously. Fortunately, for the first time in a long time, all major components contributed to this decline. Thanks to declining prices for oil and gas, the energy component made a slightly negative contribution to inflation. Food price dynamics also continued their downward trend in May, falling to 12.5% y/y (previously 13.5% y/y). Of particular importance from a monetary policy perspective was the further decline in the core rate to 5.3% y/y (previously 5.6% y/y) in May.
Given the unchanged subdued economic outlook for global industry (due to continued destocking), we also expect energy prices to remain subdued. Due to base effects, the dampening impact of energy prices on headline inflation is likely to intensify slightly in 2H.
Since the price dynamics of agricultural commodities are also declining at the global level, the downward trend in food prices should also continue and probably intensify in the second half of the year. Another positive aspect is that the index for calculating food inflation has been showing initial signs of stabilization since March. The continuation of the falling price dynamics in energy and food prices should provide increasing financial relief for lowerincome households, particularly in the coming months. This should gradually ease the pressure in upcoming wage negotiations.
With regard to the core rate, the downward trend widened in May. Not only did the price dynamics for goods continue to decline, but services also saw a slight decrease in dynamics for the first time in a long time. With regard to prices for goods, we expect a continuation of the decline in the coming months, in view of the further rapid decline in producer price inflation. In services, tourism as well as culture and leisure are currently mainly responsible for inflationary pressures. An analysis of detailed data in the course of the month will show whether there has already been a slight trend reversal here in May.
The inflation trend in May was a first step in the desired direction. It is highly likely that the downward trend in inflation for energy, food and goods will continue in the coming months. However, it remains to be seen whether the downward trend in services in particular will continue. In this area, the ECB will keep a particularly critical eye on the development and analyze the individual components closely.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays above 1.0750 after US jobs report
EUR/USD fell sharply with the knee-jerk reaction to the stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (+339,000) data from the US but didn't have a difficult time recovering above 1.0750. The unexpected increase in the Unemployment Rate seems to be limiting the USD's gains.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2500 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD fell below 1.2500 in the early American session but managed to rebound above that level. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose 339,000 in May to beat the market expectation of 190,000 by a wide margin. Soft wage inflation and the increase in Unemployment Rate, however, helped the pair hold its ground.
Gold falls toward $1,970 as US yields rebound after US jobs data
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward $1,970 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose 339,000 in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 3.65%, weighing on XAU/USD.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain protocols are top picks for the Chinese crypto community, data from a report shows, a possible bullish catalyst for tokens related to these protocols as Hong Kong opens the door of crypto to retail investors.
LULU stock adds 15% on big Wall Street beat
Lululemon Athletica did it again. In something that has become quite predictable, LULU stock sailed 14.9% higher in Friday’s premarket to $377.20 after the prized athleisure brand posted a nearly 15% earnings beat for the first quarter.