The FTSE 100 is 20 points higher as the close looms, but on Wall Street stocks are nervous ahead of the FOMC meeting.
- FOMC day sees mixed start for Wall Street
- Longer-term outlook positive even with tapering discussion
- ITV stumbles after it opts not to reintroduce interim dividend
It is unlikely to be a particularly exciting FOMC meeting, but there may be hints regarding the process of tapering of asset purchases. The chorus of bears that never seems to quieten despite the plethora of record highs across stock markets will no doubt declare tapering will be the event that finally unhinges the great bull market of 2009-2021, but this is not 2013. The Fed and markets have been here before, and while the chairman of the Fed may have changed a couple of times since then the FOMC is much more accomplished in communicating the details of the taper, when it arrives, and so a market selloff purely on the mention of the ‘T word’ is unlikely. But while European markets make headway this afternoon, Wall Street is a touch quieter, preferring to edge lower, although the history of the 2013 taper tantrum shows that even when markets are unhappy about Fed policy, the improving economic and earnings backdrop which prompted the tapering is, unsurprisingly, a positive for stocks in the longer-term.
Despite ITV’s rosy outlook and improved numbers, it looks like the lack of an interim dividend has negated any positive reaction from investors. Instead the shares are down 2% on a day of gains for European markets generally, and in a session where results from various companies have been well-received. ITV’s position was similar to banks, where strong share price gains since October had been chipped away in recent weeks, but a return to dividends and buybacks has helped prop up sentiment. ITV’s numbers today lacked this piece of good news, putting them on a back foot and leaving the short-term bearish trend intact.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1800 marginally lower as investors eye the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed is likely to refrain from any signal of tapering its bond buys. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, focus remains on FOMC
Gold extended its range-bound price action through the early North American session. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and capped the early uptick. COVID-19 jitters extended some support to the safe-haven metal ahead of the FOMC.
Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....