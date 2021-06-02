EUR/USD
German retail sales figures for April released earlier this morning showed a drop of -5.5% while economists had forecast a drop of only -2%. However, the Euro is not yet experiencing any selling pressure despite the more-than-expected drop, as traders might be waiting for ECB President Lagarde, scheduled to speak late in the day. The EURUSD is still range-bound between the 4h 200-MA support around 1.2170 and the key strong resistance area at 1.2240/1.2280.
Support: 1.2170 / 1.2070.
Resistance: 1.2240 / 1.2280.
GBP/USD
Failing to crack above the key resistance level at 1.4240, the British Pound charted a key reversal dropping below the 50-period moving average and below the 1.4170 support level, with technical indicators favoring more downside with 1.4110 as nearest support target amid a lack of major economic data out of the UK today.
Support: 1.4110 / 1.40.
Resistance: 1.4170 / 1.4210.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
