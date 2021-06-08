EURJPY ran out of bullish steam around a new 3-year high of 134.11 last week, with the price shifting southwards to seek support near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 133.13.
The pair is currently trading comfortably above the key ascending trendline, and the positive gap between the 20- and 50-day SMAs has further widened, increasing speculation that the upward pattern could see more extensions before fading out.
As regards the price momentum, some weakness cannot be ruled out since the pair is hovering near the 2017 ceiling of 134.40. The recent downfall in the RSI, the pullback in the MACD, as well as the price’s drop below the supportive red Tenkan-sen line are further endorsing this narrative, while the dip in the Stochastics has yet to reach a bottom in the oversold area, keeping the bearish scenario in favor too.
The 20-day SMA should give way for the bears to speed up to meet the tough ascending trendline and the 50-day SMA at 131.80. The restrictive surface of the Ichimoku cloud is in the same location, adding extra importance to the region, while not far below, the swing low of 130.96 could be the last opportunity for a rebound before a more aggressive sell-off develops towards 129.55.
On the upside, a new bullish wave could start above 134.40 with scope to test the 136.50 – 137.00 resistance zone taken from the 2015 limitations.
In brief, trend signals remain encouraging for EURJPY, though some caution is warranted as a downside correction could precede any progress in the market trend.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.22 after mixed EZ data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.22, pressured by fresh dollar strength. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed estimates with 79.7 points but eurozone GDP was upgraded from -0.3% to -0.6% in the final read for Q1. US JOLTs figures are awaited.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.4150, as renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 on USD recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) buyers take a breather around $1,900, down 0.16% while bouncing off intrday low of $1,894.57, after a two-day upswing ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...