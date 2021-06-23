EUR/USD has managed to rally over the past two days, returning to the zone of the long-term key support level of 1.1940. Above this level and the support level of 1.1880 EUR/USD remains in the bull market zone.
The breakdown of the important resistance levels 1.1989, 1.2005 will confirm the resumption of the long-term upward dynamics of EUR/USD.
In an alternative scenario and after a confirmed breakdown of the 1.1880 support level, EUR/USD may continue to decline towards the 1.1780 support level. The break of the long-term key support level 1.1610 will finally break the bullish trend of EUR/USD.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1.1910. Stop-Loss 1.1960. Take-Profit 1.1880, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1610.
Buy Stop 1.1960. Stop-Loss 1.1910. Take-Profit 1.1989, 1.2005, 1.2070, 1.2081, 1.2180, 1.2260, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined below $1800
Gold wavers in a narrow range, digesting dovish Powell’s comments. US dollar reverses early gains, despite worsening market mood.
Shiba Inu price contemplates 32% advance amid multiple overhead barriers
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom at $0.00000520 on June 22 and rallied 25%. The immediate resistance level at $0.00000653 and $0.00000812 might hinder the upswing.
Apple breaks out of weekly triangle, targets record high
AAPL shares are continuing to push higher as FAANG names and the Nasdaq lead the equity markets higher. Apple shares have struggled for momentum since releasing results in late April as the Nasdaq, in particular, suffered for most of May.