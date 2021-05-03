The EUR/USD pair responded with active growth after the publication of positive macro statistics from the Eurozone and rose 2.6% to the closing price last Friday. At the time of publication of this article, it is trading near the level of 1.2052, in the immediate vicinity of the strong resistance levels of 1.2061, 1.2065

In general, since the beginning of last month, there has been an increase in the positive dynamics of EUR / USD, and in case of a breakdown of the indicated resistance levels, the pair is likely to continue growing towards the recent highs near the level of 1.2150.

Support levels: 1.1985, 1.1930, 1.1860, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600, 1.1580.

Resistance levels: 1.2061, 1.2150, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600.

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.2020. Stop-Loss 1.2070. Take-Profit 1.1985, 1.1930, 1.1860, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600, 1.1580.

Buy Stop 1.2070. Stop-Loss 1.2020. Take-Profit 1.2150, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600.