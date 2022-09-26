The common European currency was in free fall of more than 100 points at the Asian opening time as major stop loss orders were executed.

The euro having already fallen below 0.9700 levels during Friday after coming under significant pressure in the wake of the growing geopolitical tension after President Putin's decision on partial mobilization of his reserves army.

Failing to show signs of reaction on Friday the European currency found itself at the Asian zone to take another major dip . At the levels of 0.9550 there was a quick and immediate reaction resulting in the pair returning to 0.9700.

At the opening of the market in the Asian zone there was no new development or any new macro news , so this sharp drop it was nothing but the execution of stop loss orders.

Although conditions continue to weigh on the European currency i believe that the decline we have seen in recent days and in particular the new lows in the Asian zone include a temporary limit of excess.

The announcement of the Ifo index for the German economy which is lower than expectathions capture the extent of the energy crisis problem in the German market.

While a little later we have the speech of the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde and some comments about the current levels of the exchange rate maybe they will increase the volatility significantly and support a further reaction of the euro.

It is the first time in several months that the single European currency has failed to react in the first time after plunging to new lows on Friday but it did today so even with a small deviation the pattern of reactions after the dips does not seem to changed.

For this reason i will stick to the basic strategy by take long positions in favor of the euro after the new dips anticipating increased volatility in both directions.