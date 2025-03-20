- EUR/USD added to Wednesday’s decline and approached 1.0800.
- The US Dollar gathered extra steam and rose to weekly peaks.
- The ECB’s Lagarde warned against a US-EU trade war.
EUR/USD extended its retreat from recent yearly highs on Thursday, dipping into the 1.0820-1.0810 range as the US Dollar (USD) regained ground. The Greenback’s rebound propelled the US Dollar Index (DXY) above the 104.00 mark, buoyed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks suggesting no rush to continue cutting rates.
Trade tensions keep the Greenback in check
Lingering anxiety over US trade policy continues to influence market sentiment, driven by President Trump’s unpredictable approach to tariffs. Although Canada and Mexico secured a temporary reprieve until April 2, fears of a global trade war remain, overshadowing growth prospects and clouding the Fed’s policy outlook.
Tariffs can fuel inflation, potentially pushing the Fed to keep a tight grip on its monetary policy. At the same time, they threaten to erode economic momentum—creating a tug-of-war that leaves the near-term direction of the US Dollar uncertain.
Peace talks on the Russia-Ukraine front should help the Euro
The Euro (EUR) has found additional support on signs of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace process. The Kremlin recently announced that Russian President V. Putin accepted US President D. Trump’s proposal for a 30-day pause on attacks against energy infrastructure, following a nearly two-hour phone call between the two leaders.
Central banks in the spotlight
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, as widely forecast, but signalled plans to cut rates by a total of 50 basis points before year-end, citing slowing economic activity and an eventual dip in inflation. While officials raised their 2025 inflation outlook to 2.7% (up from 2.5% in December), they lowered this year’s growth forecast to 1.7% from 2.1% and projected a slight uptick in unemployment by year-end. Policymakers also cautioned that economic risks remain “unusually elevated.”
Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that inflation’s retreat might be delayed in part by rising price pressures tied to US tariffs. While he acknowledged the possibility that tariffs are already pushing prices higher, he emphasized that the ultimate impact on consumer behaviour and inflation expectations remains uncertain. Powell reiterated there is no rush to reduce rates further unless conditions deteriorate.
Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) recently lowered key rates by 25 basis points and hinted at additional easing if uncertainty persists. Policymakers trimmed Eurozone growth forecasts and nudged near-term inflation estimates higher, although they still expect price pressures to moderate by 2026. At the same time, speculation that the ECB might pause its easing cycle has added another layer of complexity for the Euro’s trajectory.
ECB President Christine Lagarde cautioned on Wednesday that a potential US-EU trade war could shave as much as 0.5 percentage points off eurozone growth if both tariffs and retaliatory measures escalate, though she added that deeper trade integration could more than compensate for those losses. Acknowledging the inherent uncertainty of such projections, Lagarde stressed the ECB’s readiness to protect price stability. She also praised Germany’s newly announced spending initiatives, despite the upward pressure on bond yields.
EUR/USD technical outlook
Immediate resistance lies at the YTD high of 1.0954 (March 18). A firm break above that level would target 1.0969 (the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement) and could pave the way for a test of the psychological 1.1000 barrier.
On the downside, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0728 acts as initial support, followed by the provisional 100-day SMA at 1.0522 and the 55-day SMA at 1.0498. Below these levels are 1.0359 (the February 28 low), 1.0282 (the February 10 low), 1.0209 (the February 3 low), and the 2025 bottom of1.0176 (January 13).
Momentum signals remain somewhat bullish, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sitting around 62, and the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 32 indicating a strengthening uptrend.
EUR/USD daily chart
What to Watch Next
EUR/USD is likely to remain sensitive to trade-related headlines, central bank developments, and the broader Eurozone growth narrative—particularly as Germany ramps up fiscal spending. Progress in Russia-Ukraine peace efforts could also shift market sentiment rapidly. Traders should stay alert to both geopolitical news and major economic releases, which could redefine near-term direction for the pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to extra weakness
AUD/USD retreated for the third consecutive day, breaking below the 0.6300 support to challenge the provisional 55-day SMA, always on the back of further gains in the Greenback and a poor labour market report in Australia.
EUR/USD eases on Thursday, slipping below 1.0900 once again
EUR/USD backslid for a second consecutive trading day, falling one-fifth of one percent on Thursday as markets continue to keep one foot in the safe haven US Dollar amid still-bubbling market tensions around the US’s waffling on tariff policy.
Gold corrective slide may be complete
After hitting a record high above $3,050 early Thursday, Gold retraced to the $3,030 region amid the stronger Dollar and diminishing US yields, all amid investors' repricing of the latest FOMC event.
Meme coin platform Pumpfun launches PumpSwap, promising creator revenue sharing
Solana meme coin generator Pumpfun announced on Thursday the launch of its own native decentralized exchange (DEX), PumpSwap, to facilitate the trading of meme coins and other SOL-based crypto tokens.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.