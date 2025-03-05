- EUR/USD rose further and tested levels near the 1.0800 barrier.
- The US Dollar came under extra pressure and dropped to fresh lows.
- The ECB is widely expected to reduce its interest rates by 25 bps.
Wednesday saw EUR/USD continue its impressive rebound, reaching the vicinity of 1.0800 to hit multi-month peaks, while at the same time leaving behind the critical 200-day SMA.
Boosting the single currency emerged an improvement in Europe's growth outlook following Germany's announcement of a €500 billion infrastructure fund, seen as a potential buffer against global trade tensions. The late Tuesday announcement by the parties vying to form Germany's next government confirmed plans for the ambitious fund and an overhaul of borrowing rules, further boosting market sentiment.
In addition, the sharp uptick in spot also came in response to the continuation of the strong retracement in the US Dollar (USD) as investors’ concerns over the United States (US) economy remained unabated, while the tariff narrative was unchanged. Against that, the Dollar Index (DXY) slipped below 105.00, a level last seen in early November 2024.
Tariffs, geopolitics and market sentiment
Earlier in the week marked the start of President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with 20% tariffs on Chinese goods. In turn, Beijing retaliated by placing more tariffs on US imports, and Canada followed suit with 25% duties on American products.
Such tariffs can affect currencies in a couple of key ways:
1. Fueling inflation: If prices go up, the Federal Reserve (Fed) may keep monetary policy tighter, which often lifts the USD.
2. Slowing growth: If higher tariffs hurt economic activity, the Fed might turn more dovish, weighing on the USD.
For Europe, any move by the US to impose tariffs on European Union (EU) goods could pull the Euro lower and pressure EUR/USD.
On a brighter note, geopolitics offered a dash of hope. Reports of a potential peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine war improved market sentiment—especially welcome after last week’s tense (and reportedly disastrous) meeting between President Trump and President Zelenskyy at the White House.
Central banks under the microscope
In its latest meeting, the Fed kept rates at 4.25%–4.50%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored solid US growth, stable inflation, and a robust labour market, insisting it’s still too soon to talk about rate cuts. Officials also remain wary of trade disputes pushing up consumer prices and complicating inflation management.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) is largely anticipated to trim its main interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday to help the sluggish eurozone economy. In her latest press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde has ruled out a bigger 50-point cut for now, saying she wants to see more data. She remains optimistic that inflation can reach the ECB’s target by 2025, indicating any future easing would be gradual.
Key levels and indicators
EUR/USD is comfortably above 1.0700, fresh yearly peaks.
Next on the upside comes 1.0788 (the 2025 top from March 5). A break above that points to 1.0817 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement), and then 1.0936 (November 2024 peak).
On the flip side, there is interim support at the 55-day SMA at 1.0401, ahead of 1.0359 (February 28 low). Below that, 1.0282 (February 10 low) and 1.0209 (February 3 low) are in focus. A deeper pullback could aim for 1.0176 (2025 bottom from January 13).
Momentum signals point to some improvement. The RSI entered the overbought zone just above 70, hinting at further bullish momentum, and the ADX rose to around 16, suggesting some strengthening of the overall trend.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
Short-term 0utlook
EUR/USD’s path forward hinges on shifting trade policies, contrasting central bank moves, eurozone growth struggles, and Germany’s political and economic climate.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now retargets yearly peaks above 0.6400
AUD/USD advanced for the third day in a row, regaining the 0.6300 hurdle and beyond on the back of the steep decline in the US Dollar, while solid prints from the Australian docket also added to the momentum.
EUR/USD soars ahead of ECB rate call
EUR/USD surged on Wednesday, climbing 1.75% and knocking on the 1.0800 handle as risk sentiment rises following yet another pivot from US President Donald Trump on his own tariff strategy.
Gold trades around $2,930 amid escalating trade war
Gold leaves behind initial losses and advances modestly on Wednesday, regaining the $2,920 zone per troy ounce after the US ISM Services PMI signalled a pick-up in services inflation and employment in February.
Arbitrum price could double with ease as AI partnership with Skynet sparks $23M inflows
Arbitrum price rose 10% on Wednesday, as Bitcoin led the market recovery on news that President Trump could roll back tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico this week.
Why AAVE is rallying even as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP lag
Aave (AAVE), the native token of the Aave lending protocol, is rallying on Wednesday as the crypto market recovers from Monday’s bloodbath. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP note small gains on the day as traders maintain a risk-averse stance in crypto, grappling with volatility concerns this week ahead of the White House Crypto Summit on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.