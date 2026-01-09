TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forecasting the upcoming week: US CPI and Fedspeak should rule the sentiment

Forecasting the upcoming week: US CPI and Fedspeak should rule the sentiment
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) maintained the optimism seen at the start of the year, rising for the second week in a row, as markets assessed the mixed US labour market report in December and prepared for the publication of vital US inflation data next week.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced for the second consecutive week, surpassing the 99.00 barrier and its critical 200-day SMA, opening the door to the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the short-term horizon. The Inflation Rate will take centre stage on January 13, seconded in relevance by the NFIB Business Optimism Index, the ADP Employment Change Weekly, New Home Sales and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications come on January 14 along with Producer Prices, Retail Sales, Business Inventories and Existing Home Sales, all ahead of the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles and the Fed Beige Book. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be released on January 15, alongside the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Export and Import Prices, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and TIC Flows. Industrial Production will wrap up the docket on January 16, followed by Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilisation and the NAHB Housing Market index.

In quite a dreadful start to the year, EUR/USD lost ground for the second straight week, flirting with five-week troughs near the 1.1600 support at the same time. Germany´s Current Account results are due on January 12 followed by the Sentix Investor Confidence index in the euro area. The German Full Year GDP Growth will be published on January 15 seconded by Industrial Production and the Balance of Trade in the broader Euroland. The final Inflation Rate in Germany is due on January 16.

GBP/USD mirrored the poor performance of its risk-related peers, receding for the second week in a row and coming closer to its key 200-day SMA near 1.3380. The BRC Retail Sales Monitor will kickstart the docket on January 12. On January 15 comes the RICS House Price Balance, seconded by GDP figures, Balance of Trade results, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Construction Output, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.

USD/JPY rose markedly this week, breaking above the 158.00 barrier for the first time since January 2025. The Current Account results are due on January 13 alongside Bank Lending data and the Eco Watchers Survey. Japan’s Machine Tool Orders are expected on January 14, while the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures, Producer Prices and the Reuters Tankan Index will all be released on January 15.

Another poor performance saw AUD/USD adding to the previous week’s losses following an unsuccessful attempt to extend its recent rally beyond 0.6760 earlier in the week. Household Spending data are due on January 12. On January 13 will come the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index, while Building Permits and Private House Approvals are expected on January 14. Lastly, Consumer Inflation Expectations come out on January 15.

Anticipating economic perspectives: Voices on the horizon

  • The Fed’s Bostic and Barkin speak on January 12, followed by the ECB’s De Guindos.
  • The Fed’s Williams, Musalem and Barkin will speak on January 13.
  • The Fed’s Paulson, Miran, Bostic, Kashkari and Williams speak on January 14 along with the ECB’s De Guindos and the BoE’s Taylor and Ramsden.
  • The Fed’s Bostic, Barr and Barkin will speak on January 15.
  • The Fed’s Jefferson and Bowman are due to speak on January 16.

Central banks: Upcoming meetings/releases to shape monetary policies

  • The NBP will meet on January 14 (4.00% act vs. 4.25% exp).
  • The BoK meets on January 15 (2.50% act vs. 2.50% exp), and the ECB releases its Accounts.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to fresh lows, targets 1.1600

EUR/USD deflates to fresh lows, targets 1.1600

The selling pressure on EUR/USD now gathers extra pace, prompting the pair to hit fresh multi-week lows in the 1.1625-1.1620 band on Friday. The continuation of the downward bias comes in response to further gains in the US Dollar as market participants continue to assess the mixed release of US Nonfarm Payrolls in December.

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400, challenges the 200-day SMA

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400, challenges the 200-day SMA

GBP/USD remains under heavy fire and retreats for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. Indeed, Cable suffers the strong performance of the Greenback, intensified post-mixed NFP, and trades at shouting distance from its critical 200-day SMA near 1.3380.

Gold flirts with yearly tops around $4,500

Gold flirts with yearly tops around $4,500

Gold keeps its positive bias on Friday, adding to Thursday’s advance and challenging yearly highs in the $4,500 region per troy ounce. The risk-off sentiment favours the yellow metal despite the firmer tone in the Greenback and rising US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Bitcoin holds $90,000 but stays below the 50-day EMA as institutional demand wanes. Ethereum steadies above $3,000 but remains structurally weak due to ETF outflows. XRP ETFs resume inflows, but the price struggles to gain ground above key support.

Week ahead – US CPI might challenge the geopolitics-boosted Dollar

Week ahead – US CPI might challenge the geopolitics-boosted Dollar

Geopolitics may try to steal the limelight from US data. A possible US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could dictate market movements. A crammed data calendar next week, US CPI comes on Tuesday; Fedspeak to intensify.

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP presses down on the 50-day EMA support as risk-averse sentiment spreads despite a positive start to 2026. XRP faces declining retail demand, as reflected in futures Open Interest, which has fallen to $4.15 billion.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers