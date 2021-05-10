Key Highlights
EUR/USD started a fresh increase above the 1.2100 resistance zone.
GBP/USD rallied above the 1.4000 resistance, and gold price climbed above $1,830.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
After forming a support base above 1.2000, the Euro started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. EUR/USD climbed above the 1.2050 and 1.2100 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained pace after it cleared a connecting bearish trend line at 1.2020. There was a strong close above the main 1.2050 resistance and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).
The pair even climbed above the 1.2120 resistance and settled well above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). As a result, the pair cleared the last swing high at 1.2150.
An immediate resistance is near the 1.2200 zone. The next key resistance could be 1.2250. It is near the 1.618 Fib extension level of the key decline from the 1.2150 high to 1.1985 low.
On the downside, the previous resistance near 1.2120 and 1.2100 might provide support. The main support is now forming near the 1.2050 level.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: EU vaccine deal helps extend US NFP-led run-up to fresh multi-day top towards 1.2200
EUR/USD begins the week with an uptick to refresh highest levels since February 26, wobbles around the top of late. EU battles for more vaccines as jab jitters disappoint the bloc members, Brexit, sluggish data add to the fears. DXY marked the biggest daily losses in six months after NFP debacle.
GBP/USD: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling
GBP/USD is a mixed picture for days ahead as the price extends higher but leaves a bearish chart pattern on the daily time frame. The monthly chart is bullish while above the support structure as the price runs deeper into the supply territory.
Dogecoin: Defending 21-DMA is critical for DOGE after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’
The selling pressure in the Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) remains unabated for the second straight day on Sunday, as the corrective mode from all-time highs of $0.7605 remains intact. DOGE bulls remain hopeful as 21-DMA support holds, with RSI still bullish.
GBP/USD: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling
GBP/USD is a mixed picture for days ahead as the price extends higher but leaves a bearish chart pattern on the daily time frame. The monthly chart is bullish while above the support structure as the price runs deeper into the supply territory.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.