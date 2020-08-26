EUR/USD Forecast: Set to slip amid stubborn resistance, fears that the Fed fails to fuel markets

- EUR/USD has been edging lower as investors pare expectations ahead of Fed Powell's all-important speech.
- US Durable Goods Orders and coronavirus headlines are of interest.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing that the currency pair is capped by strong resistance.
AIT – the new three-letter acronym that promises to down the dollar is not here yet, and the greenback is paring back its losses. AIT stands for Average Inflation Targeting – a new policy framework that will allow the Federal Reserve to surpass 2% for one year in order to compensate for weak inflation beforehand.
So far, the fed aimed to cap consumer prices below 2% and raised rates amid an outlook indicating that inflation would move higher. The new framework means keeping interest rates lower for longer – thus weakening the dollar.
Speculation about this long-term change had been weighing on the greenback but may have reached its limit. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will deliver his highly-anticipated speech on Thursday and that is when volatility will likely be unleashed.
On Wednesday, the US releases Durable Goods orders for July, which are set to show an ongoing recovery in investment. See Durable Goods Orders July Preview: There is some catching up to do
Tuesday's figures were mixed, with New Home Sales topping 900,000 in July – the highest since 2006 – while consumer confidence disappointed with a drop to 84.8 points in August.
The "fiscal cliff" that America experienced at the end of July – when federal unemployment benefits and other programs lapsed – could be taking its toll on sentiment.
Investors are eyeing coronavirus developments. The US COVID-19 case curve continues its encouraging fall while deaths remain elevated, still around 1,000 per day. President Donald Trump will meet medical professionals later on Wednesday. He is keen to see a vaccine before the elections.
Infections are on the rise in Europe, with Spain at the forefront. Governments are reluctant to impose wide lockdowns and opt for localized measures so far. Things may change when temperatures drop and hospitals will encounter both flu and COVID-19 patients.
Cases are falling in the US and rising in Europe:
Source: FT
German finance minister Olaf Schulz said the economy remains on course to return to pre-pandemic levels only in late 2021 or early 2022.
Sino-American relations remain calm as China will reportedly buy a record amount of soybeans in 2020. While the world's largest economies are clashing on many fronts, they are aligned on trade relations – at least for now.
Overall, speculation about Powell's speech is the primary driver, with several sideshows also having their say.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is capped under 1.1850, which held the currency pair down in recent days – and is also where the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart hits the price. EUR/USD is also struggling to hold onto the 100 SMA and momentum remains to the downside.
Overall, bears remain in control.
Above 1.1850, the next level to watch is 1.1915, the peak in early August. It is followed y 1.1965, the recent two-year high.
Immediate support is at 1.18, followed by 1.1750, which was a swing low last week. The round 1.17 level remains a significant cushion after holding EUR/USD several times in August.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of US data, Powell's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, but off the highs. The US dollar is rising as investors pare bets that Fed Chair Powell would announce another boost to monetary stimulus. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after consumer confidence disappointed.
GBP/USD edges lower amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain.
Gold trapped between two key barriers ahead of US data
Having found support once again near Friday’s low of $1912, gold recovered some ground on Wednesday. The XAU bulls, however, lacked a follow-through ahead of Thursday’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Forex Today: Risk appetite fades, dollar recovers, amid fears of the Fed, ahead of data
The dollar is rising and stocks are edging lower after the reverse moves on Tuesday as tension mounts ahead of Fed Powell's speech. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after weak consumer confidence and hopes for a vaccine remain high.
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up, eyes EIA data
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up. The energy benchmark surged to the highest in three weeks, flashing the biggest gains in two months, the previous day. API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -4.264M prior to -4.524M during the week ended on August 21.