EUR/USD recovered above 1.0700 following the EU data.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that sellers remain hesitant.

Employment Cost Index data from the US will be watched closely later in the day.

EUR/USD closed in positive territory on Monday but lost its traction in the early trading hours of the European session. After falling below 1.0700, however, the pair staged a rebound, supported by the latest data releases from the Euro area.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.09% 0.11% 0.13% 0.47% 0.39% 0.44% -0.02% EUR 0.09% 0.21% 0.23% 0.58% 0.54% 0.56% 0.09% GBP -0.12% -0.22% 0.02% 0.35% 0.29% 0.34% -0.14% CAD -0.12% -0.21% -0.02% 0.34% 0.26% 0.32% -0.15% AUD -0.47% -0.55% -0.36% -0.34% -0.08% -0.03% -0.46% JPY -0.39% -0.50% -0.29% -0.27% 0.08% 0.04% -0.44% NZD -0.43% -0.56% -0.34% -0.32% 0.03% -0.06% -0.47% CHF 0.05% -0.09% 0.13% 0.14% 0.49% 0.45% 0.46% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The data from Germany showed that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.2% in the first quarter, matching the market expectation.

Meanwhile, Eurostat reported that the core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 2.7% on a yearly basis in April. This reading followed the 2.9% increase recorded in March but came in above the market expectation of 2.6%. On a monthly basis, Core HICP rose 0.7%. Additionally, Eurozone GDP grew 0.4% (YoY) in the first quarter, surpassing analysts' estimate of 0.2%.

These data suggest that the European Central Bank (ECB) could opt to wait and assess more data after lowering the policy rate in June. In turn, the Euro stays resilient against its rivals during the European trading hours.

Later in the day, first-quarter Employment Cost Index data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. A bigger-than-forecast increase could help the US Dollar find demand in the second half of the day. Nevertheless, investors are likely to wait until the Federal Reserve announces its monetary policy decisions on Wednesday before taking large positions.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed to 60 after testing 50 earlier in the day, highlighting the lack of sellers' hesitancy. On the upside, 1.0750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as first resistance before 1.0770 (200-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.0800 (psychological level).

First support is located at 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) ahead of 1.0650 (static level) and 1.0600 (end-point of the downtrend).