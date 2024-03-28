EUR/USD Forecast: Euro stays between key technical levels ahead of Easter holiday

EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.0800 in the early European session on Thursday.

The cautious market mood helps the USD hold its ground ahead of data releases.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that they are in no rush to cut the policy rate.

EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0800 in the early European session on Thursday. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias stays intact but the pair's action could remain subdued heading into the Easter holiday.

Although the improving risk sentiment made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand on Wednesday, hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller helped the currency stay resilient against its rivals and limited EUR/USD's upside.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.10% 0.00% 0.04% 0.18% 0.07% 0.19% 0.06% EUR -0.10% -0.09% -0.03% 0.10% -0.03% 0.10% -0.03% GBP -0.01% 0.09% 0.05% 0.19% 0.05% 0.19% 0.07% CAD -0.05% 0.04% -0.05% 0.13% 0.02% 0.14% 0.01% AUD -0.18% -0.10% -0.18% -0.14% -0.11% -0.01% -0.12% JPY -0.06% 0.05% -0.06% 0.00% 0.14% 0.13% -0.02% NZD -0.20% -0.09% -0.19% -0.14% -0.01% -0.09% -0.12% CHF -0.07% 0.03% -0.06% -0.01% 0.12% 0.03% 0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Waller said that the Fed is not in a rush to lower the policy rate following the latest inflation data and argued that the US central bank may need to maintain the current interest rate for longer than expected.

Meanwhile, the data from Germany showed early Thursday that Retail Sales declined by 1.9% on a monthly basis in February. This reading followed the 0.4% contraction recorded in January and came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 0.3%, making it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.

In the second half of the day, weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic docket alongside the Pending Home Sales data for February. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the final revision to the fourth-quarter real Gross Domestic Product growth as well. In case the weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline toward, or below, 200K, the initial reaction could help the USD outperform its rivals.

Market participants could also look to adjust positions on the last trading day of the first quarter, triggering some disorderly movements in the second half of the day.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

In case EUR/USD drops below 1.0800 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) and starts using this level as resistance, additional losses toward 1.0760 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0700 (beginning point of the uptrend) could be seen.

On the upside, the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) forms dynamic resistance at 1.0840 before 1.0860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0885 (100-period SMA).