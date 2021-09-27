EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to rise on calm from German elections, Evergrande, data eyed

- EUR/USD has kicked off the week with gains after the German elections came out as expected.
- The Evergrande crisis, Fed speakers and Durable Goods Orders are set to move markets.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing that momentum is switching up.
Limbo is not necessarily a bad thing – at least when it comes to Germany's elections. The race to succeed long-serving Chancellor Angela Merkel has resulted in a fragmented parliament with finance minister Olaf Scholz leading the race to inherit the top job. The center-left candidate is moderate.
While markets would prefer the center-right CDU/CSU leader Armin Laschet to lead the country – there is still such a chance – the prospects for a three-way coalition prevent market-unfriendly scenarios. First and foremost, a coalition between Scholz's SDP, the Greens and the hard-left Die Linke is unfeasible as the seats in parliament do not add up to a majority.
Left-only coalition impossible:
Source: DW
Second, any coalition must include the business-friendly FDP, which could moderate any ambitious fiscal spending. The main scenario is an SPD-led alliance with the Greens and the FDP – "traffic light" and one led by the CDU/CSU bloc and with the same junior coalitions. The second scenario is dubbed a "Jamaica" coalition.
As both would be pro-European – the extreme-right AfD is banned by other parties and lost ground in these elections – markets will likely shrug off uncertainty about the exact composition of the government. Long negotiations mean Merkel stays on for longer.
Overall, the results are mostly as expected and provide hopes for a euro-positive coalition.
The safe-haven dollar will likely remain on the back foot as the Evergrande crisis gradually leaves the spotlight. China's second-largest property developer is unlikely to pay all its debt, but would probably squeeze in an orderly fashion. Authorities in Beijing seem to want to punish large indebted companies – but prevent a "Lehman moment," which would result in contagion.
In the US, investors feel comfortable with the Federal Reserve's upcoming tapering of bond buys announced last week. Fed members Lael Brainard, Charles Evans and John Williams will likely reiterate messages conveyed last week. Chair Jerome Powell testifies on Tuesday.
The Fed wins another round, but the endgame has not changed
US Durable Goods Orders data for August could rock markets amid mixed economic figures from the world's largest economy. The economic calendar is pointing to an increase, in line with robust retail sales but in contrast to weak jobs data.
US Durable Goods Orders August Preview: Retail Sales have led the way
Will the US default on its debt? If lawmakers do not raise the debt ceiling, this nightmare scenario would scare markets and boost the safe-haven dollar. However, previous episodes resulted in last-minute solutions. Later in the week, a vote is likely on the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.
All in all, EUR/USD has room to rise on Monday, underpinned by Germany's elections and the broad upbeat market mood.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is trading above 1.17 and benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart, a positive development. On the other hand, the currency pair still trades below the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Some resistance awaits at 1.1725, the daily high. It is followed by 1.1745, a line that separated ranges. Further above, 1.1790 and 1.1830 are eyed.
Support awaits at 1.17, a swing low from Friday. It is followed by 1.1680, the September low, and 1.1660.
More EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Fears will continue to support the dollar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1700, better bid amid the dollar weakness, as the risk appetite returns on receding China Evergrande fears and the US stimulus optimism. Germany’s election results show a narrow win for SPDs but a coalition wrangling looms, capping the upside in the pair. US Durable Goods, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis
GBP/USD remains on the back below 1.3700, as Brexit concerns outweigh the market’s optimism. UK PM Johnson to consider using army to overcome petrol crisis, Britain suspends competition laws. Brexit results in workforce problems.
Gold battles $1,760 hurdle as USD pullback fades ahead of US data
Gold floats around $1,760, up 0.50% intraday, during the second consecutive daily upside ahead of Monday’s European session start. In doing so, the metal cheers US dollar weakness amid the risk-on mood.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.