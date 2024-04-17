EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range above 1.0600 on Wednesday.

Euro could stretch higher in case it clears 1.0660.

Markets will pay close attention to comments from central bankers.

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0600 early Wednesday after posting small losses on Tuesday. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair could extend its recovery in case it manages to clear 1.0660.

EUR/USD edged higher in the early American session on Tuesday after the disappointing housing data from the US weighed on the US Dollar (USD). Later in the day, however, hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell helped US Treasury bond yields gain traction and supported the USD. Powell noted that the performance of the US economy has been "quite strong" and added that the recent data indicate a lack of significant progress on inflation this year.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.18% 0.06% 0.38% 0.87% 0.83% 0.59% -0.40% EUR -0.15% -0.09% 0.23% 0.71% 0.68% 0.45% -0.55% GBP -0.08% 0.09% 0.31% 0.79% 0.77% 0.53% -0.48% CAD -0.38% -0.21% -0.32% 0.48% 0.46% 0.22% -0.78% AUD -0.86% -0.71% -0.81% -0.48% -0.03% -0.26% -1.24% JPY -0.82% -0.65% -0.75% -0.45% 0.04% -0.22% -1.24% NZD -0.60% -0.45% -0.56% -0.22% 0.28% 0.24% -1.00% CHF 0.39% 0.54% 0.45% 0.77% 1.26% 1.20% 0.98% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The US economic docket will not offer any high-tier data releases on Wednesday. Several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, including President Christine Lagarde, and Fed officials are scheduled to speak later in the day.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, ECB President Lagarde said that the ECB will cut rates soon, barring any major surprises. Markets are fairly certain that the ECB will lower key rates by 25 basis points in June. ECB policymakers are unlikely to provide any clues regarding the policy outlook after June.

Market participants will continue to pay close attention to geopolitical headlines as well. Israel said on Tuesday that it will retaliate against Iran. A war cabinet meeting is expected to take place on Wednesday to decide on the appropriate response. A further escalation of the conflict could force investors to seek refuge and allow the USD to benefit from safe-haven demand.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 30, suggesting that EUR/USD has corrected oversold conditions. On the upside, 1.0660 (static level) aligns as immediate resistance. In case the pair rises above this level and starts using it as support, it could extend its recovery toward 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0730 (static level).

Supports are located at 1.0600 (static level), 1.0550 (static level from October) and 1.0500 (psychological level, static level).