EUR/USD retreated below 1.0850 following Tuesday's recovery attempt.

The technical outlook highlights the lack of buyer interest.

The pair's action could remain subdued in the absence of high-tier data releases.

EUR/USD turned south and erased its daily gains after rising above 1.0850 on Tuesday. The pair struggles to gather directional momentum early Wednesday as investors continue to search for a fresh catalyst.

The modest improvement seen in risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand in the first half of the day. As Wall Street's main indexes retreated into the negative territory after opening higher, however, the USD found a foothold.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.18% -0.23% -0.13% -0.23% 0.27% -0.24% 0.80% EUR 0.19% -0.07% 0.05% -0.04% 0.45% 0.00% 0.98% GBP 0.25% 0.05% 0.09% 0.03% 0.42% 0.05% 1.02% CAD 0.12% -0.10% -0.10% -0.08% 0.38% -0.07% 0.94% AUD 0.21% 0.02% -0.01% 0.08% 0.46% -0.03% 1.01% JPY -0.27% -0.48% -0.39% -0.38% -0.48% -0.48% 0.52% NZD 0.20% 0.07% 0.03% 0.12% 0.03% 0.50% 1.05% CHF -0.78% -0.98% -1.03% -0.93% -1.03% -0.63% -0.98% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders rose 1.4% in February following the 6.9% contraction recorded in January. This reading came in slightly higher than the market expectation for an increase of 1.3% and further supported the USD.

The European Commission will release business and consumer sentiment data for March later in the session, which are unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction. The US economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases later in the day. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade modestly higher early Wednesday. In case the market mood improves in the American trading hours, the USD could struggle to gather strength and help EUR/USD stretch higher.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD returned below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator declined toward 40, reflecting the lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.0800 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as first support ahead of 1.0760 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). Resistance are located at 1.0840 (200-period SMA), 1.0860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0885 (100-period SMA).