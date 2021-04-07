GBP/AUD informed Sunday a break at 1.8138 targets 1.7983. GBP/AUD broke below 1.8138 and traded 124 pips lower to 1.8014. GBP/AUD must break 1.8010 to trade to 1.7946.

AUD/GBP instructs today GBP/AUD ranges are located from 1.8129 to 1.7946. GBP/AUD higher must break 1.8037 to target AUD/USD at 0.7607 and 0.7616. GBP/AUD breaks 1.8010 targets AUD/USD higher at 0.7680 and 0.7685. AUD/GBP 28 pips forecasts 150 pips for GBP/AUD.

EUR/GBP higher today informs a drop to EUR/USD supports now at 1.1556 1.1675, 1.1615. Yesterday supports 1.1656 and 1.1774. Today's drop was significant.

Sunday, USD/CHF targets 0.9363 achieved easily as written. Target complete.

GBP/JPY next to drop 2 and 300 pips and targets 149.00's. Yesterday GBP/JPY dropped 200 pips and 200 pips yet to travel. USD/JPY led the way and USD/JPY will lead the way to further drops. Lows today 150.82 and 150.63. Then higher.

AUD/EUR informs today EUR/AUD ranges at 1.5610 to 1.5451. EUR/AUD big break for higher is located at 1.5648. EUR/AUD above targets AUD/USD at much lower levels at 0.7500's. AUD/USD will assist with strength from lower AUD/EUR.

GBP/CAD as written nothing special. Result GBP/CAD traded a 60 pip range for the week.

GBP/USD 1.3698 now big break for lower.

CAD/CHF bottoms at 0.7335 to target the day's highs at 0.7411. Nothing going on to CAD/CHF however better employed as a forecast currency due to lack of movement and ranges.

GBP/NZD as USD pair rises and falls with USD. Sunday, low 1.9500's was best targets. GBP/NZD dropped 200 pips from 1.9700's to `1.9550.

EUR/NZD rose 171 pips as GBP/NZD fell 200 due to higher USD/CAD with +96 correlations. Big divergence between EUR/NZD and GBP/NZD and may take weeks to rectify.

EUR/USD

Big break for higher 1.1906. EUR/USD is at its weekly tops and do or die points at 1.1872, 1.188 and 1.1894. Shorts target 1.1814 easily.

NZD/USD remains below 0.7061 to inform EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD soon to follow lower by significant breaks.

Correct due to MA'S perfectly aligned to central banks rather than averages derived from charts and levels representative from thin air and non existent. Our specialty is targets and we complete the mission.