EUR/USD Analysis: Post-FOMC slump stalls near 200-DMA/50% Fibo. confluence region

- EUR/USD witnessed some heavy selling on Wednesday amid a broad-based USD rally.
- The Fed’s hawkish turn pushed the US bond yields and the greenback sharply higher.
- The pair, so far, has managed to defend a support near the very important 200-DMA.
The EUR/USD pair came under some intense selling pressure during the latter part of the trading action on Wednesday and dived to sub-1.2000 levels for the first time since early May. A sudden hawkish turn from the Fed triggered a massive rally in the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the pair's sharp intraday decline. The Fed stunned investors and signalled that it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than anticipated previously. The so-called dot plot pointed to two rate hikes by the end of 2023 as against March's projection for no increase until 2024. Adding to this, seven FOMC members pencilled in a rate hike or more in 2022 as compared to four in March.
The Fed officials also upgraded the economic projections significantly for this year. The US GDP is estimated to grow 7.0% in 2021, up from the previous estimate of 6.5%, and 3.3% in 2022. On inflation, the headline CPI is expected to reach 3.4%, a full percentage point higher than the previous estimate. This comes on the back of the biggest jump in consumer prices in about 13 years in May. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, however, still described the price increase as "transitory" at the post-meeting press conference. Nevertheless, the Fed's super hawkish pivot pushed the US Treasury bond yields and the greenback sharply higher. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond recorded the biggest single-day jump since early March and allowed the USD to post its strongest daily gains in 15 months.
As investors digested the post-FOMC volatility, the pair found some support near the very important 200-day SMA and was seen consolidating in a range through the Asian session on Thursday. Market participants now look forward to the release of the final Eurozone CPI figures. From the US, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims might also provide some impetus. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend confluence support comprising of 200-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1704-1.2267 strong move up. With technical indicators on the daily chart holding deep in the negative territory, sustained weakness below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards intermediate support near the 1.1955-50 region before eventually dropping to test the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.1915 zone. Some follow-through selling below the 1.1900 mark should pave the way for an extension of the recent leg down witnessed over the past three weeks or so.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around mid-1.2000s. Any further positive move might be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 1.2100 round-figure mark. The latter is followed by the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2130-35 region, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term negative bias. Bulls might then aim back to reclaim the 1.2200 mark and push the pair further towards May monthly swing highs, around the 1.2265 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.2000 post-Fed amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.2000, struggling to extend the recovery from monthly lows. US Treasury yields and the dollar consolidate recent gains as markets recheck Fed-led blow. The greenback shrugs off the US infrastructure stimulus updates. Eurozone CPI and US data eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check below 1.4000. The pair accumulated heavy losses after the Fed’s hawkish view lifted the demand for the greenback. Delayed UK economic reopening and Brexit chaos undermine the pound.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check below 1.4000. The pair accumulated heavy losses after the Fed’s hawkish view lifted the demand for the greenback. Delayed UK economic reopening and Brexit chaos undermine the pound.
Ethereum Classic coiling up, awaits blast off to $70
Ethereum Classic price has stayed range-bound, quite similar to what most of the crypto market is doing. However, lately, ETC has been consolidating in a tight range. Typically, coiling up leads to massive breakouts. Considering the structure that ETC is displaying, a bullish breakout seems likely.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.