Overview:
A complete top down analysis of the EURJPY.
EURJPY Monthly:
Monthly support at 141.04, resistance at 145.68.
Monthly chart is in an uptrend holding above the 141.04 monthly support level.
EURJPY Weekly:
Weekly support at 139.99 and 137.52, resistance at 144.24.
Weekly chart is in an uptrend, but price has been rejecting the 144.24 weekly resistance level. Will price hold or move above the 144.24 weekly resistance level?
EURJPY Daily:
Daily support at 141.39, resistance at 144.24.
A double top pattern may be forming at the 144.24 weekly resistance level. A break below 142.02 yesterday’s low would start to confirm the formation of a lower top following the double top pattern on the daily chart.
Short term target 141.04 monthly support. Medium term target 137.82 daily support. Double top price projection target 131.40.
