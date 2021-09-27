EUR/JPY

On Friday, the common European currency edged higher by 43 pips or 0.33% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the 129.80 level during Friday's trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher in an ascending channel pattern. The potential target for buyers would be near the 130.22 area.

However, the daily resistance level at 129.85 could provide resistance for the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate within this session.