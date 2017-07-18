EUR futures OI dropped over the last one week, weak bulls shaken out of GBP
CME - Preliminary futures data for June 17th
|Currency Futures
|Total Open Interest (contracts)
|Change in Open interest (contracts)
|AUD
|118,527
|4529
|GBP
|203,235
|-1343
|CAD
|168,944
|3,704
|EUR
|432,473
|-3887
|JPY
|254,049
|2,824
|NZD
|57,607
|-749
|CHF
|38,854
|424
EUR/USD price action - Bulls stand exhausted or switching to options?
The retreat to 5-DMA on Monday found takers, thus the spot recovered losses to end the day marginally higher at 1.1478. The spot extended gains to 13-1/2 month high of 1.1538 levels in the Asian session today.
Last Tuesday’s bullish break above 1.1446 was accompanied by an addition of 4975 contracts in the Open Interest. Since then, the total OI has actually declined slightly from 436,899 to 432,473. Hence, one could be tempted to say that the 100-pip rally seen in the last one week (including today) may not be sustainable given the withdrawal of liquidity. However, as discussed here, the options data shows the rally could be sustainable. So the spot may witness a pullback, although, dips could be short lived as options activity remains in favor of further gains.
GBP/USD - Weak hands have been crowded out
GBP/USD failed at 1.3113 - the resistance offered by the trend line sloping lower from the Aug 2015 high and May 2016 high - and closed the day on a weak note at 1.3052. The table above shows the open interest fell 1343 contracts.
The spot bottomed out at 1.2812 last Wednesday before rising to 1.3113. Meanwhile, over the last one-week, the total open interest in the futures has jumped from 193,648 contracts to 203,235 contracts. This clearly shows, the rally is backed by surge in buying interest, while Monday’s decline in the OI largely represents the crowding out of the weak hands.
AUD/USD - There is no stopping the AUD freight train
The 14-day RSI is overbought, but traders aren’t worried about it. The CME data shows the open interest rose by 4529 contracts on Monday taking the total to 18,527. A week ago the total open interest stood at 98,130. The futures activity clearly suggests there is no stopping the AUD freight train… The rise in the OI on Monday indicates the minor dip was utilized by traders to build fresh longs. No wonder, the currency pair has jumped above 0.79 handle today.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.