Top daily news
Stocks are mixed currently after US stocks closed lower on Thursday on mixed data. Tesla shares rose 1.94% amid reports sales of China-made Model Y cars more than doubled last month, Twitter shares gained 1.3% Thursday as India’s IT minister Prasad said the government is not in favor of banning any social media platform after Twitter recently lost the social media intermediary status - losing legal protection, becoming liable for what someone posts on it.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.09%
|GBP USD
|-0.31%
|USD JPY
|+0.23%
|AUD USD
|-0.15%
The dollar strengthening is intact today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.6% Thursday despite US Labor Department report 412 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, up from 375 thousand the previous week.
Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD continued their sliding Thursday despite Eurostat report core consumer price index rose more than expected in the euro-zone in May. Both euro and Pound are lower against the dollar currently. USD/JPY reversed its climbing while AUD/USD continued its sliding yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.06%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.44%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.53%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.05%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hover around 1.516% - up from a close of 1.511% on Thursday with expansion in factory activity in the Philadelphia area slowing less than expected in June. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily returns in the range of -0.6% to +0.88% Thursday as shares of Apple, Facebook and Amazon led gainers while investors bought technology giants and sold financial and energy shares.
European stock indexes are lower currently after closing lower Thursday with utility shares leading losses. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hang Seng leading gains while Nikkei leads losses despite analysts’ expectations Bank of Japan Tankan survey will show manufacturers' Q2 mood improved.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.44%
|WTI Crude
|-0.49%
Brent is retreating today. Oil prices ended lower yesterday on weaker demand expectations following reports new coronavirus cases jumped in Britain. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 1.5% and is down currently. August Brent crude dropped 1.8% to $71.04 a barrel on Thursday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+1.09%
Gold prices are edging up today. August gold dropped 4.7% settling at $1,774.80 an ounce on Thursday, the lowest finish since late April.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
