Shorts pushing price lower from the ON high to the few hours past the European open could attempt to push things lower in a profit-taking move which would place resistance above 4244.50 therefore if we see resistance at that price point into the open, expect at least 4226.50 area to be the lower target and this will need to occur early in the session.

Emini S&P futures at the time of this writing is virtually flat after having pulled back from the ON high of 4248.25. Futures opened at 4237.50 yesterday after the post-settlement close and price is hovering right around that area having clocked a low of 4231 which is also just above the Fib halfback which is now at 4227. ON participation remains thin through the European open and as it has been customary in the past few days, European participation always goes net short on a futures gap up. Buyers however outnumber Sellers since the futures open at 6 pm yesterday into about 7:15 am today. With the stall in the overnight session at 4248.25, we now have value virtually unchanged a little past 8 am in the morning and futures are flat and therefore at this time there is no gap to talk about.

