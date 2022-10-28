Wall Street has found fresh reasons to rally this afternoon after looking somewhat weak this morning, while the dollar is advancing once again thanks to a cautious turn from other central banks this week.
Wall Street pushes higher following better oil earnings
“When tech fails, there’s always old economy stocks like Chevron and Exxon to lift markets. Like their UK counterpart Shell, both these oil giants have posted strong numbers thanks to higher gas prices that have more than countered weaker oil prices. This has resulted in a recovery for US indices after a couple of disappointing days on the earnings front that seemed to point towards a renewed risk-off move in markets. But the refrain about weaker forecasts for Q4 refuses to go away, and will come back to haunt markets once earnings season begins to wind down.”
Dollar resurgence points to return of some old favourites
“The dollar is ending the week with a modest recovery, after a pullback that pushed the greenback to a five-week low. This week has seen the Bank of Canada, the ECB and the BoJ all dial back their hawkishness, leaving the Fed as almost one of the last major central banks still committed to push on with aggressive hikes. Combined with the better (or less gloomy) outlook for the US economy, it looks like traders have been given fresh reasons to buy back into the surging dollar.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9950 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9950 as the dollar struggles to gather strength ahead of the weekend. The latest data from the US showed that core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in September and that Pending Home Sales declined by 10.2%.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.1550 area after US data
GBP/USD has recovered above the 1.1550 area in the second half of the day on Friday as the dollar lost interest on the softer-than-expected Core PCE inflation and disappointing Pending Home Sales data for September. The improving market mood also helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,650
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day and trades deep in negative territory below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day after the latest US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options expired. ETH witnessed a massive recovery, and BTC climbed above the $20,000 level.
Intel (INTC) stock jumps more than 5% after impressive earnings beat
Intel (INTC) stock has leaped back up to $27.65 in Friday's premarket after trouncing the Street on third-quarter earnings. Intel produced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, which was near twice the $0.33 expected.