The Dow Jones Industrial Average cash index traded higher yesterday and today, after it hit support at 33100. However, in our view the overall near-term picture remains negative, as the price structure on the 4-hour chart remains of lower highs and lower lows, while the index remains below the key territory of 34120, which acted as a key support between April 7th and 13th, and as a key resistance between February 25th and March 3rd.
The current recovery may continue for a while more, even above yesterday’s high of 33700, but we do see decent chances for the bears to take charge again from near the 34120 zone. This could result in another leg down to the 33100 zone, the break of which will confirm a forthcoming lower low and may pave the way towards the 32800 territory, which provided decent support between March 10th and 15th. If the sellers are not willing to stop there either, then we could see them pushing the action down to the 32290 territory, marked as support by the lows of February 24th and March 8th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI, although below 50, has turned up again, after hitting support near the 30 line, while the MACD, although negative, lies above its trigger line, pointing up as well. Both indicators detect slowing downside speed and support the notion for some further recovery before the next leg south.
In order to start examining the bullish case again though, we would like to see a clear break above the 34320 zone, which provided support on April 18th and 19th. The index will already be above the key zone of 34120, the break of which will confirm a forthcoming higher high. The bulls could take the battle towards the 34600 zone, or the 34800 territory, defined by the high of April 22nd, the break of which could see scope for advances towards the high of April 5th, at 35100. If they don’t stop there either, then we could see them pushing towards the high of April 21st, at 35490.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.82% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near three-month lows
AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
Gold recovery remains limited by $1,900
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.