The greenback extended its recent winning streak and ended higher against majority of its peers on Monday due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields on expectations of strong U.S. economic growth and rising inflation.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar moved sideways in Asia, price rallied from 108.33 to a fresh near 9-month high of 108.94 in New York on usd's broad-based strength as well as rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
Although the single currency recovered to 1.1932 at Asian open, price continued its recent losing streak and fell to a fresh 3-month low of 1.1857 at New York open on usd's strength before rebounding to 1.1886 on short-covering. Price later edged lower to sessions low of 1.1845 near New York close.
The British pound swung broadly sideways. Cable recovered from 1.3808 to 1.3865 in New Zealand before retreating to 1.3801 at European open on usd's strength. The pair then rebounded to 1.3856 at New York open on cross-buying in sterling and then traded narrowly.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
New Zealand manufacturing sales, Japan all household spending, GDP deflator, GDP, machine tool orders, UK BRC retail sales, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, France non-farm payrolls, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Italy industrial output, EU employment change, GDP, Canada leading index and U.S. redbook.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops towards 0.76 as sell-off in Asian stocks boosts USD
AUD/USD holds the lower ground, looking to test 0.7600, as the risk-off action in the Asian equities boosts the haven demand for the US dollar. The aussie shrugs off upbeat NAB Business Survey and gains in the S&P 500 futures.
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called “Ethereum killer” will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.
Gold looks to regain $1,700 as US Treasury yields drop
Gold consolidates recent losses from nine-month low flashed the previous day. US stimulus may arrive on Wednesday, US 10-year Treasury yields snap four-day winning streak. Risks remain mildly bid, US dollar refreshes highest levels since Nov 2020.
USD/JPY refreshes 9-month highs above 109.00 amid relentless USD surge
USD/JPY refreshes nine-month highs above 109.00, extending to the upside in tandem with the US dollar. The price is reaching higher highs and may have some way to go until bears will step in at overbought conditions according to RSI.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 92.46
DXY pushes higher and record new 2021 highs around 92.30. The next hurdle is located at the Fibo level at 92.46.