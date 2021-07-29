In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Jerome Powell buried the USD, helped precious metals and as almost always…stocks.

U.S. dollar index breaks the lower line of the channel up formation and goes down.

Silver comes back inside of the symmetric triangle pattern, that’s bullish.

Gold climbs higher.

The NZDJPY is creating an inverse head and shoulders pattern on an important support.

The CHFJPY goes higher after a very handsome technical setup, which we discussed in our previous video.

The EURUSD with a false bearish breakout of a neckline, that’s super bullish.

The USDCAD goes down as expected. Shooting star on a weekly chart is no joke.

Indices push higher, same thing, different day.