In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert declares 93.50 a Breakout targeting a 95-96 DXY and a 3rd Drive in USDJPY at 112.50ish. Pay close attention to how the coach's Forecast for lower stock prices continues to manifest with last week's low in NAS100 at 14,826 to be challenged. NASDAQ 100 INDEX (NAS100) is an Index covering 100 largest and most liquid companies on NASDAQ stock exchange that includes a broad range of industries. Tune in Monday through Thursday at 9:30am EST to continue learning with expert insights and tips.

