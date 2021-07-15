Overview: DAX, Stoxx 50 and the FTSE 100 are seeing the first impulse wave up out from the previous bullish corrective pattern,
that appears completed and now we are in the abc retracement which is part of the long trade set up
DAX30 Technical Analysis: A move above 15810 confirms the next bullish trend
DAX 30 Elliott Wave: Wave (c) of ii) back 15650 - 15500
TradingLevels: 15,600 is the corrections balance line
DAX30 Trading Strategy:Long at 15,500. Look to buy the retracement between 15,650 and 15,500 or buy the next new high above 15810
